Jeff Bezos’ billions beat Mark Zuckerberg after a huge rise in net worth

After Apple Inc, online marketing giant Amazon became the second trillion dollar company from the United States, as it added about $434 billion to its market caps. With the company soaring, it would only mean that its owner Jeff Bezos, will be swimming in money right now. According to reports, Bezos added $67 billion to his already bulging wallet this year.



As Amazon became the second US firm to hit a trillion-dollar value on the stock market, founder Jeff Bezos regained the crown as the richest person on the planet. Amazon's share price has climbed during the year, lifting the personal wealth of the company's 54-year-old founder with it. Forbes estimated his net worth about $166 billion.

As of September 4, Bloomberg Quint states that Bezos’ net worth reached $167 billion on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The Amazon supremo had begun the year with $100 billion, as per Forbes, and managed to add $67 billion already. Amazon’s stock prices rose as well.

To put things in perspective, Bezos’ net worth is about the same as what Walt Disney Co. bid for 21Century Fox. Meanwhile, another billionaire Mark Zuckerberg saw his net worth taking a hit as a July 25 report on Forbes suggests that he lost close to $20 billion within a span of two hours. That means he currently stands at $63.6 billion. In short, he was the fourth richest person in the world at noon, but by the end of the day, he became the eighth richest. Bezos sits comfortably at the top of the list of billionaires. Google’s founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin rank tenth and thirty-fifth respectively on the Forbes Billionaires Index.