Jeff Bezos divorce: This how much wife MacKenzie Bezos could make after the settlement

We’ve all grown up knowing that Bill Gates is the richest man on the planet. But that fact changed when Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos had his net worth spiralling upwards. Soon enough, in 2018, Bezos had a fortune of nearly $100 billion and quickly crosses that mark too in the first two weeks of January. In no time, Bezos became the wealthiest man in the world, with a net worth of over $137 billion, according to the Forbes.

A calculation by Business Insider took into account the net worth of Jeff Bezos between 2017 and 2018. The good folk at BI determined what Bezos made in a minute and even per second. It turns out that in one second, Bezos gets richer by $2,489. In a minute, that translates to about $149,353. In a year, he takes home a hefty $78.5 billion. Besides that, the man has five properties that he and his wife MacKenzie owns.

That’s not the end of their wealth. According to a report on Daily Mail, the couple is thought to be the 25th-largest landowners in the US. Bezos is reportedly selling about $1 billion in Amazon stocks per year to fund his space venture, Blue Origin. As for his fancy rides, besides his Honda Accord, he’s got a $65 million private jet – a 2015 Gulfstream G-650ER.

In recent news, Bezos announced his split from his wife MacKenzie after 25 years of marriage. That leads us to the question. What would MacKenzie get if they split their fortune? There’s no word on the division of the couple’s properties, which includes a 16 percent stake in Amazon. If the couple decides to split their fortune equally, that’d leave MacKenzie with $69 billion, making her the richest woman on earth.

As of now, the richest woman on earth is Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of L’Oreal SA, commanding a net worth of $45.6 billion.