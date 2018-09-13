Jeff Bezos goes extra casual for a cause, comes to work in pajamas

Boardrooms are for power dressing and bedrooms are for PJs. As much as it may be true, Jeff Bezoz is turning that notion on its head. The CEO of Amazon, who also happens to be the richest man in the world, turned up for his company board meeting in pajamas. That’s right. He wore navy-blue jammies to the most important meeting of his company and before you think he’s gone cuckoo, it’s all for a cause.

Jeff Bezoz’ bedroom attire was all for a noble cause. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and the head of the tech-giant wore PJs to raise awareness on childhood cancer, a disease that is the second leading cause of death in the US between kids aged 4 and 14. Amazon, the company that Bezoz founded and runs, is attempting to shed light and raise awareness on the issue. His Instagram post, that hashtagged the program #PJammin, reveals that Amazon employees globally will be wearing PJs in support to children suffering from the deadly disease. Jeff even traded his cowboy boots for slippers to go with his pajamas.

Tech company employees are known to be at their casual best but Jeff Bezoz is simply rocking that out-of-bed look and he’s making a difference in the process!