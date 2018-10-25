image
Thursday, October 25th 2018
English
King of good times Vijay Mallya in hot curry!

Business

King of good times Vijay Mallya in hot curry!

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   October 25 2018, 5.20 pm
back
businessTwitterVijay Mallya
nextPaytm Controversy: Here's a peek into Sonia Dhawan's life
ALSO READ

Richard Branson steps down as chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One

Amit Bhatia makes his pals pay for losing a round of golf

Vijay Mallya stands to lose out on his multi-million London house!