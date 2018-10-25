King of good times Vijay Mallya in hot curry!

Former Member of Parliament and widely known businessman Vijay Mallya was known as the King of Good Times in his upright days. At present, the former Kingfisher boss is on the run from the government of India and over a dozen banks. Many Indian government agencies are trying their best to get him back to the country from the United Kingdom as he is wanted in the 9,000 crore loan default case. That didn’t stop Mallya from urging people to celebrate the National Curry week for which he was trolled badly.
The 62-year-old businessman on the run took to Twitter and asked people to celebrate the National Curry Week back home. We are sure Mr Mallya wasn’t aware of the trolling he will endure because of the tweet.
Twitterati went savage with their comments and we have picked some of the meanest ones.
Earlier, in 2017, when Mallya was in London he had faced kind of a similar situation but this time in person as he was present to watch a live cricket match. While some went ahead to click pictures with him, some chanted “chor chor.”
People sure had a busy day trolling the businessman. Indian agencies have been on a mission to get him back and try him in court for alleged money laundering cases in the country through the Ministry of External Affairs. India submitted their extradition request to the United Kingdom in February of 2017 as we signed an extradition treaty in 1992.