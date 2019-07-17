Soheib Ahsan July 17 2019, 9.53 pm July 17 2019, 9.53 pm

India is heaving a sigh of relief as the International Court of Justice suspended the death penalty on Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan. Not only that, but the court also granted him consular access which Pakistan had rejected even after India's repeated requests. Consular access means Kulbhushan Jadhav can now visit the Indian embassy in Pakistan. As a consequence of the same, Anand Mahindra applauded the ICJ (The International Court of Justice) for their decision and assured of Kulbhushan Jadhav's family that they could now sleep peacefully tonight. He also addressed the need to strengthen such institutions.

Check out Anand Mahindra's tweet below:

News that provides fresh energy & optimism! The world needs to strengthen institutions like the International Court which help build a more seamless system of global justice. And for now, we can share the happiness & relief of Kulbhushan’s family. May they sleep well tonight https://t.co/MH5oCRfFaC — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 17, 2019

Although the ICJ may have spared Jadhav from the death sentence, it rejected India's plea to release Jadhav and provide a safe passage to India. The verdict was read out by the President of the Court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf on Wednesday at the Peace Palace in The Hague. The Hague in the Netherlands is where the ICJ headquarters is located. The hearing of the case took place on February 21, where a 15 member jury heard oral submissions from India and Pakistan.

India approached the ICJ claiming that Pakistan was violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963. Not only that but there were also claims that India was informed of Jadhav's arrest much later after it actually happened.

Jadhav is a retired Indian Navy Officer, who was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court accused of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. In the same year in December, they allowed Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him claiming to be compassionate towards the accused. India, on the other hand, claimed that this was a move made by Pakistan actually meant to intimidate Jadhav by harassing his mother and wife.