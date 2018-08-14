Mahindra accused of copying Fiat’s Willys Jeep, here’s a history of the iconic vehicle

The Fiat Chrysler group filed a complaint against the Roxor, an off-road vehicle designed by Mahindra & Mahindra. Fiat complained that the Roxor looks a lot like their Willys Jeep, an automotive that is very popular in the US. The American company filed their complaints to the US International Trade Commission on 1st August 2018, according to Business Today.

Source: Roxoroffroad.com

The Mahindra Roxor was launched in 2018 while the Jeep Willys was released in the 1940s. Mahindra has a license to build the Willys for Asia. The FCA complained the import of Roxor will cause problems for Jeep because of the lower price tag. Here’s a look at the history of the Willys.

The Willys Jeep got into production during the 1940s and had debut just before the US got involved with the war. At the time, a four-wheel drive prototype was designed for the US army, according to Kaiser Willys. The model had the Go-Devil engine on it and was developed by Delmar Roos. It met the army’s requirements and delivered more, blowing past its competitors.

Between 1941 and 1945, the MB model was in production as the first off-terrain vehicle. It soon became known as Jeep and was a popular figure during the Second World War. A total of 300,000 MB vehicles were produced, according to Kaiser Willys.

The popularity of the vehicle saw other variants being designed. Mahindra’s Roxor is a 2018 model which looks similar to the Willys. The car also comes in a number of variants to suit the customer’s tastes.