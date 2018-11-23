Mark Zuckerberg and fam enjoy a pajama party this thanksgiving

It's Thanksgiving time peeps! Time to chill, party and make merry. All the stars down west are with family or friends and making the most of this day. Dressed in their best, all the stars are happy and thankful for all the good things. Well, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Thanksgiving is almost the same, just that he is not dressed in his best.

Mark took to Instagram to share a picture of his family having fun and celebrating this special occasion. But the best part is that all are in matching pajamas. He, his wife and their two kids are wearing some comfortable nightwear in red and blues check. And damn, that view behind is so hard to avoid. Snow, sunset and all giggling, what a beautiful frame it is.

Looks like his little daughter needed some nap.

Despite all the controversy revolving around him, Mark seems to be living a happy life. Of late, pressure has been mounting on him to step down from his position of CEO of the social networking site, but that’s not his plan. “I'm not going to be doing this forever, but currently I'm not thinking that makes sense,” he quoted to CNN recently when asked about his resignation.

Well, happy Thanksgiving then!