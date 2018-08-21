Mark Zuckerberg’s daughter runs her first race dressed as a superhero

Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of the world’s biggest social media platform may come across as being way too busy to have a life, but one look at his Instagram feed and you’re thrown in for a happy surprise. The Facebook founder a hands-on family guy as he loves spending time with his wife Priscilla Chan and daughters Max and August.

The 34-year-old Facebook founder often shares priceless moments with his kids and wifey. And his latest post happens to be on similar lines. He has shared a picture with his first daughter Max, dressed in a superhero costume. Mark explains that she just ran 200 meters but we aren’t so sure Max enjoyed that run! But the day seemed to have had more runs than just this one as his wife Priscilla too ran the Stanford 5K for Heart Health and set her personal record.

It will be nice to see his second daughter August, who is barely a year now also joining them probably in the next two years. It may be too early to write about it but there’s no harm in anticipation right! We love the fact that a man of his magnitude has such a rooted side to him that he expresses on his social media page.

Right from capturing his daughter’s first day of pre-school to holidaying with his wife, his Instagram pictures are full of family-time, which is a welcome break from news reports of him losing his billions!