McDonald’s pranked: Imposter Asian model in poster

Companies often troll each other but this time it was a pair of customers who grabbed the opportunity. Miffed at McDonald’s for not putting up posters featuring Asians, a student of the University of Texas and his friend set up a prank at a McDonald’s outlet and it went unnoticed for quite a while.

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm — JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018

“We were eating McDonald’s one day and we looked around and saw there were posters around that didn’t have any Asians,” said Jevh Maravilla to the media. “They had other races but no Asians so we felt like it was our duty to put ourselves up there.”

Thus a plan was conceived to make Asians popular. Maravilla and his buddy Christian Toledo clicked a picture of themselves holding a burger and fries from McDonald’s. Next, they added the logo and other details to make the image look like an authentic poster like the ones that were hung around at the Pearland outlet. After getting a large print out of the poster, they purchased old McDonald’s shirts to dress up as employees.

On July 30, they smuggled the poster into the restaurant and set it up when they were sure the staff wasn’t looking, as per reports. On September 3, they tweeted about the incident and within a day, the prank went viral. According to a report on USA Today, the advert is still up on at the restaurant and McDonald’s is yet to comment on it.