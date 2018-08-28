Mehul Choksi ghar wapsi: India doesn’t need Interpol to bring him home

Billionaire businessman Mehul Choksi, an accused in the Rs 13000 crore Punjab National Bank scam, is to be detained. The Government of Antigua has received a letter from the foreign ministry asking for Mehul Choksi’s detention. The letter sent by the Central Bureau of Investigation to the foreign ministry says, “Since the location and nationality of Mehul Choksi is already known, he should be arrested and Antigua government should start with his extradition process.”

Well, if Mehul Choksi moves out, Antigua will have to lend clarification as Choksi is traveling on their passport, as pointed out by the foreign ministry. As the extradition process will start of the fugitive billionaire, an Interpol Red Corner Notice isn’t being termed as a mandatory requirement to carry out the process. As, the purpose of a Red Corner Notice is to find an absconding person and in Choksi’s case, he has already been located in Antigua under their citizenship.

So, having an RCN is also of minimal value now as he has been granted a citizenship by Antigua and he holds a passport. Choksi, meanwhile, has placed an appeal to the Interpol to not issue an RCN against him as he terms the charges to be politically influenced. Taking a leaf out of another business tycoon Vija Mallya’s book, Choksi also claims that the jail conditions in India are poor and violate the human rights.

The promoter of Gitanjali group and aide of celebrity diamond trader Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been wanted in the PNB scam since the beginning of the year. He fled from India in January and shortly acquired a citizenship in Antigua.