Mehul Choksi seeks to walk free, claims threat to life

Fugutive Gitanjali Group owner Mehul Choksi, wanted in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, on Friday moved a special CBI court claiming danger to his life after his return to India and sought cancellation of a non-bailable warrant issued against him. Earlier this year on May 22, after taking cognisance of the second charge sheet filed in the Rs 12,636-crore PNB fraud case by the CBI, the special court had issued the NBW against Choksi.

In an application filed on Friday by Mehul Choksi’s lawyer Sanjay Abbott, he claimed that his apprehensions over his safety are based upon what transpired during a recent television debate on the fraud. The application said that Mehul was shocked to see a debate on a national news channel, in which two callers called in to share their opinion on the fraud. The callers suggested that a special team be formed to track Mehul Choksi down and shoot him once he was brought back to India. This, it seems, has left the businessman fearing for his life. Choksi further claimed that the callers said that such treatment would send out a strong message to society and prevent further cases of frauds and fiscal scams.

The application further claimed that the concerned news anchor and the panelists did not object to the comments made by the caller. Instead, the anchor even laughed at the comments and the same makes it apparent that the anchor and the panelists agreed with the callers.

Earlier in June, while seeking cancellation of a non-bailable warrant issued against him, Choksi claimed that he could not return to India due to the recent trend of mob lynching.Responding to the application by Choksi, the special court has now directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file its reply to the application by October 3 this year, which is the next date of hearing in the case.