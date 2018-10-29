MeToo: Suhel Seth’s contract with Tata Sons terminated

Tata Group announced on Monday, that it has ended its contract with brand consultant Suhel Seth, owing to sexual harassment charges levelled against him by several women. "Counselage's contract with Tata Sons will end on November 30, 2018," said a Tata Sons spokesperson. Seth, is facing sexual assault charges against him by around five women.

It all started with the #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, post Tanushree Dutta’s revelations. From Bollywood to politics and business, the movement has spread through genres and women are no longer afraid to speak up on their troubled incidences from the past. Amongst the women who accused Seth happen to be filmmaker Natashja Rathore, journalist Mandakini Gahlot, writers Ishita Yadav and Ira Trivedi.

In her allegations, Natashja claimed that Seth forced himself on her, after a couple of drinks. He invited her at his house in Gurugram, and apparently tried kissing her forcibly. Journalist Mandakini Gahlot also described a similar incident from 2011. It occurred during a meeting at the Taj-Fort Aguada Beach Resort, Goa. Gahlot revealed that he tried kissing her after some drinks.

Earlier, a spokesperson from Tata Group had released a statement that said, “Tata Group is committed to promoting a safe workplace for women. We have noted the recent reports regarding Mr Seth in the media. We are looking into the issue and will decide on a further course of action in this regard.”