Ranjini Maitra July 08 2019, 4.05 pm July 08 2019, 4.05 pm

Mohandas Pai, the former director of Infosys and the present chairman and co-founder of Aarin Capital, quite openly slammed BJP MP Babul Supriyo after the latter's take on the partly revised tax slabs as announced in the latest union budget did not go down well with him. Probably because Supriyo, in his tweet, was mocking the 'super rich' citizens, who, he thought, lacked social empathy.

As per the new budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, income tax applicable on earnings of brackets 2 crore -5 crore and over 5 crore have been revised. This prompted Supriyo to take a dig at the rich ones, that, in his language, 'don’t get time for Charity or Social Service'. They 'may feel Good paying this little’ extra for those who ‘need’, he wrote.

A Snap-Shot of the Tax-Slabs that this Budget helped create•The Super-Rich (the Blessed😀)many of who don’t get time for Charity or Social Service, may feel Good paying this little’ extra for those who ‘need’ 😀 Sadly, the opposition play hard 2 take us away frm the real Picture pic.twitter.com/Y7zlmkSQTk — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) July 6, 2019

This kind of irked Pai, who took to Twitter to respond, calling it out as 'total rubbish'. He added that people who earn in plenty, often indulge in charity. Mentionably, Pai is the co-founder of Akshay Patra Foundation, an NGO based out of Bangalore that works to provide nutritious meals to underprivileged school children. He also said that Supriyo's comments were an insult to citizens who honestly pay all due taxes.

This is total rubbish @SuPriyoBabul People who earn well spend a lot on charity, do not need your condescending comments. You are hurting honest tax payers who have been paying full tax,letting go the dishonest who are evading!is this the way to mock honest people?Shame! https://t.co/NbDogRhFan — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) July 7, 2019

It is to be remembered that Pai, since a few years now, has been an open supporter of the BJP as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not long ago, he also embarrassed himself after quoting a fake website which listed the Congress as the world's second most corrupt party. This angered a couple of journalists and BBC, after which the fake website was named, also put out a clarification on Twitter.

To be clear, as @timesofindia points out, 'BBC News Hub' is not a BBC site. It is an imitation site which is not in any way affiliated to the #BBC https://t.co/gD88DQzwUj #india — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) September 17, 2018