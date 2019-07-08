Mohandas Pai, the former director of Infosys and the present chairman and co-founder of Aarin Capital, quite openly slammed BJP MP Babul Supriyo after the latter's take on the partly revised tax slabs as announced in the latest union budget did not go down well with him. Probably because Supriyo, in his tweet, was mocking the 'super rich' citizens, who, he thought, lacked social empathy.
As per the new budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, income tax applicable on earnings of brackets 2 crore -5 crore and over 5 crore have been revised. This prompted Supriyo to take a dig at the rich ones, that, in his language, 'don’t get time for Charity or Social Service'. They 'may feel Good paying this little’ extra for those who ‘need’, he wrote.
This kind of irked Pai, who took to Twitter to respond, calling it out as 'total rubbish'. He added that people who earn in plenty, often indulge in charity. Mentionably, Pai is the co-founder of Akshay Patra Foundation, an NGO based out of Bangalore that works to provide nutritious meals to underprivileged school children. He also said that Supriyo's comments were an insult to citizens who honestly pay all due taxes.
It is to be remembered that Pai, since a few years now, has been an open supporter of the BJP as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not long ago, he also embarrassed himself after quoting a fake website which listed the Congress as the world's second most corrupt party. This angered a couple of journalists and BBC, after which the fake website was named, also put out a clarification on Twitter.
Supriyo, however, hasn't responded to Pai's tweet yet.