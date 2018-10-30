Mukesh and Nita Ambani announce wedding date of daughter Isha Ambani

The much-awaited wedding of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal, is set to take place on the 12th of December, 2018. The ceremony that will be held at the Ambanis' Mumbai residence, Antilia. The wedding is expected to witness the presence of who's who of Bollywood, business, sports and beyond.

The official wedding announcement reads as follows:

We are delighted to share that the marriage of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will take place in the residence of Shri Mukesh Ambani and Smt. Nita Ambani in Mumbai with family members and close friends on 12th December, 2018. The ceremonies will be performed in accordance with Indian traditions, customs and culture.

During the weekend prior to the wedding, the Ambani and Piramal families will host their friends and family in Udaipur, where they are partnering with artisans and craftsmen to integrate local culture and traditions into the festivities.

Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Isha and Anand as they start their journey of togetherness.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani

Swati and Ajay Piramal

Earlier in September, Isha and Anand got engaged at the prestigious Lake Como in Italy amid a dreamy ceremony. The magical night witnessed John Legend performing live as Isha's brother Anant and his fiance Shloka Mehta accompanied them to the engagement dais. The best of Bollywood including Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and more were in attendance.

We congratulate Isha and Anand; may happiness always be bestowed on them!