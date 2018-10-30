image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Mukesh and Nita Ambani announce wedding date of daughter Isha Ambani

Business

Mukesh and Nita Ambani announce wedding date of daughter Isha Ambani

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   October 30 2018, 9.35 pm
back
Ajay PiramalAnand PiramalCelebrityIsha AmbaniMukesh AmbaniNita AmbaniSwati Piramal
next#MeToo: Suhel Seth’s contract with Tata Sons terminated
ALSO READ

President Ram Nath Kovind's 73rd birthday: Celebrities wish him a happy one

Mukesh Ambani and daughter Isha on her engagement, see video

John Legend makes Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement in Italy legendary