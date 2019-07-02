Darshana Devi July 02 2019, 4.00 pm July 02 2019, 4.00 pm

When it’s industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter, netizens can never have a dull moment on the micro-blogging site. The business tycoon is known to be quite vocal on social media and his online persona is admired by many. On Tuesday, he spoke on the on-going devastating Mumbai rains but unlike other celebs, Mr Mahindra did not post his situation in the aftermath of the incessant rains. He rather took a moment to give a shout-out to some ‘unsung heroes’ in the early hours of the day.

It seems that amidst the monsoon mayhem in the city, Mahindra received his newspapers on time. Sharing a picture of his newspaper lying on a table, he wrote that the airport, schools and train stations may be shut, but his newspapers reached him ‘on time and dry’. He offered a salute to the ‘unsung heroes who brave the torrential rain just so we can experience a normal day’. Twitter agrees totally with the business mogul’s statement and his post, in a matter of hours, has garnered over 12k likes with more than 1400 retweets.

Here’s Anand Mahindra’s tweet:

Mumbai Airport runway shut, schools closed, train stations flooded, but the newspapers arrived in my house on time & dry! I have to salute those quiet, unsung heroes who brave torrential rain just so we can experience a ‘normal day.’ 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iUhKMRSRFi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

