Narayana Murthy turns 72: Here’s what you may not know about IT honcho

It has been over three decades since, the multinational corporation, Infosys was created. The corporation is currently India’s second largest software firm. Founded by Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy aka Narayana Murthy, the company was initially funded by just Rs 10,000 and has now grown to $11.12 billion. Today also happens to mark Murthy’s birthday, and the man, who took India’s IT industry to new highs, turns 72. Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about Murthy that you probably didn’t know.

Born on 20th August, 1946, in Mysore, Murthy received his degree in Electrical Engineering from the Mysore University before studying Computer Science at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur. Prior to the birth of Infosys, he worked at IIM Ahmedabad as chief systems programmer.

Murthy took charge of Infosys as the CEO in 1981 and relinquished his position in 2002, after 21 years. Between 1981 and 2011, he was the Chief Mentor of the company and served as Chairman Emeritus from 2011 to 2013. Before starting Infosys, Murthy had started a company called Softronics, an IT consulting firm that began operations in 1976.

As a self-styled socialist, Murthy was reportedly jailed for 72 hours in Bulgaria. Murthy is married to Sudha Murthy, a philanthropist and the one who lent her him the initial funds he needed to start Infosys. They have two children – a son named Rohan Murthy and a daughter Akshata Murthy.

Murthy’s achievements as one of the leading industrialists in India did not go unnoticed. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2000 and the government of UK titled him Commander of the Order of the British Empire. The is also awarded the Officer of the Legion of Honour by Government of France.