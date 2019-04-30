Ness Wadia sentenced to two years of jail term in Japan due to drug possession?

Ranjini Maitra April 30 2019, 1.43 pm April 30 2019, 1.43 pm

Business tycoon Ness Wadia has been reportedly sentenced to two years in imprisonment in Japan. As per a report in Financial Times, Ness was arrested in the month of March for carrying 25g of cannabis resin with him. He was found possessing the drug in New Chitose Airport in the Japanese island of Hokkaido. The report also mentions that Ness admitted to carrying the drug and said it was for his personal consumption.

Born to businessman Nusli Wadia and former air hostess Maureen Wadia, Ness presently serves as the MD of Bombay Burmah Trading Company Limited and is also the Chairman of National Peroxide Limited. He also happens to be one of the board directors of various Wadia group companies including Bombay Dying and GoAir. He co-owns the Indian Premier League team Kings XI Punjab, along with rumoured ex-girlfriend, actor Preity Zinta.

This is not the first time Ness is finding himself amid controversy. In 2014, Preity accused him of improper behaviour and molestation and a complaint with Mumbai Police was filed. The incident took place on 30th May 2014 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. "Mr Ness Wadia had intimidated me by saying that he could make me disappear as I was a nobody and only an actress and he's a powerful person. I say that I have been tried to be very normal and nice to him as I wanted peace in my life, but the recent afore-stated incident in Mumbai at the Wankhede stadium has left me shattered and fear for my life," her complaint reportedly read.

Years before this happened, in 2009, Ness had allegedly slapped Preity at a party, which caused the first crack in their relationship.

Four years after the Wankhede incident, in 2018, Ness apologised and submitted an affidavit at the Bombay High Court. Following this, Preity withdrew her allegations against Ness.

Neither a spokesperson of Ness nor the Wadia Group has yet released a statement on his alleged arrest. Check this space for further developments.