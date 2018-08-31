image
Friday, August 31st 2018
English
Not business as usual: Vanisha Mittal celebrates a quiet birthday with family

business

Not business as usual: Vanisha Mittal celebrates a quiet birthday with family

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   August 31 2018, 12.50 pm
back
Amit BhatiaBirthdaybusinesscelebritiesLakshmi MittalVanisha Mittal
nextSteve Jobs' widow says his daughter’s memoir far away from 'the husband and father we knew'
ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Rajkummar Rao: Here’s how Raju ban gaya gentleman

Sushmita Sen's daughter Alisah rings in her 9th in style

By George: Clooney and Dwayne Johnson make Taureans proud