Paul Allen, Microsoft's joint founder, passes away at the age of 65

Co-founder of Microsoft and owner of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, breathed his last on Monday afternoon after battling non-Hodgkins lymphoma for some time, his family announced. He died at the age of 65. For the unaware, Paul had announced earlier this month that the disease, which he had been cured of in 2009, had returned.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of @PaulGAllen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts. All of us who worked with Paul feel an inexpressible loss today. https://t.co/OMLZ7ivvSD pic.twitter.com/Bfa8kK6Q8e — Vulcan Inc. (@VulcanInc) October 15, 2018

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, had owned the Seahawks since 1997 and the Blazers since 1988. He was also the co-owner of the MLS' Seattle Sounders FC.

Allen's sister, Jody, said he was a remarkable individual on every level.

Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your family🙏🏾 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018

"While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much-loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul's family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern," she said in a statement. "For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us, and so many others, we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day," she stated.

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten. The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018

With an estimated net worth of more than $20 billion, Allen ranked 44th on the Forbes’ List of Billionaires. May his soul rest in peace.