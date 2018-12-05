‘Please take it’: Vijay Mallya wants to repay money to the banks

Vijay Mallya has once again made it to the headlines and of course, it’s all about money. Mallya, who is under the radar of the UK court and is undergoing extradition trail in the same country over fraudulent charges by Indian authorities, has shared on social media that he wants to pay 100 percent of the principal amount he owes to the banks. In a series of tweets, the business tycoon expressed that he is willing to pay back the principal amount to all banks and government.

Talking about his history, the no-more existing Kingfisher Airlines owner Vijay Mallya, 62, had taken loans from many banks. The liquor baron fled from India to UK in March 2016 after many banks took the legal way to recover an outstanding sum of more than Rs 9,000 crore. It was in February last year when India formally asked for his extradition.

It’s not the first time that Mallya has taken help of social media to emphasise on a point, as in his letter to PM Modi, the former had said that he was making every effort to settle his outstanding money to banks but he had been made the poster boy of bank by default and a lightning rod for public anger.

For three decades running India’s largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the State exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the States. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay Banks so no loss. Please take it. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) December 5, 2018

As per the judgment passed by the Scotland Yard, Mallya is on bail. A hearing on this case is expected to take place at the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10. For the unaware, Mallya’s tweets came in right after Christian James Michel, the alleged middleman in the politically sensitive Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, was handed over to India from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 4.