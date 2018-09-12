image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Raghuram Rajan claims PM Modi's office aware of fraudsters

Business

Raghuram Rajan claims PM Modi's office aware of fraudsters

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 12 2018, 5.32 pm
back
businessNirav ModiPm modiRaghuram RajanRBI
nextPost Nirav Modi, sister Purvi earns a red corner notice from Interpol
ALSO READ

High flyer: Tesla’s Elon Musk smokes some greens at this interview

Jeff Bezos’ billions beat Mark Zuckerberg after a huge rise in net worth

JD.com CEO Richard Liu arrested for alleged sexual misconduct