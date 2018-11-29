Red Alert! Anand Mahindra wants poets to land on Mars but Elon Musk differs

Life on Mars, now won't that be exotic? NASA's Mars InSight Lander has successfully landed on the red planet and it is on everyone's minds - especially that of Anand Mahindra and Elon Musk. It is a known fact that Elon Musk is a champion of making life on Mars a reality - NASA's latest feat is his wet dream come true. However, it isn't just him. Anand Mahindra, the Mumbai based industrialist is equally thrilled to hear of this, but, Mahindra plans a different kind of an approach to Mars. According to Mahindra, it should be poets who land on the planet in the first wave of landings. That's a novel thought, Mr Mahindra. As an old saying goes, literature began and civilisation followed!

A human landing on Mars is now not far away. I only hope the first wave of explorers will be poets & not real estate developers...😊 https://t.co/pvlFIQ936m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 27, 2018

Elon Musk was quick to respond to Anand Mahindra's tweet. The SpaceX CEO states that creators of all kind should populate Mars, not just poets.

Engineers, artists & creators of all kinds. There is so much to build. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2018

Obviously, Musk hopes that planet is colonised at the earliest possible as when another Twitter user asked the Titans when will human on the red planet be a reality, this is what Musk had to say:

7 to 10 years — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2018

The need for a poetic engineer has never been dire.