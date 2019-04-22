Robert Vadra celebrates his 50th with family

Shashi Sunny April 22 2019, 5.03 pm April 22 2019, 5.03 pm

It was a happy birthday indeed for Robert Vadra who turned fifty on this 17th April just a few days after he and his close aide Manoj Arora got bail from the Special CBI Court in the money laundering case. Despite it being a busy season for his family with the elections in full swing, a fitter than ever Robert spent the day first meeting children and senior citizens and distribution shawls to the needy and then later enjoyed the evening bonding with family and friends at his Lodhi Road home with the people closest to him-wife Priyanka, son Raihan and daughter Miraya, mother- in- law Sonia Gandhi and mother Maureen Vadra as well as school friend Ashish Soni and his wife Misha, Mona Kapoor, the Jaisals and Wazirs.

He later posted on social media to say a big thank you to all those who wished him and said he was fortunate to be surrounded by family and friends and that years of togetherness continue. He also took a moment to remember his sister Michelle who he was extremely close to but lost in a road accident in 2001.

And as for the question, everyone is asking him, his entering politics, he has been saying that milestone is still to come, two or three years yet.