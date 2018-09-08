Sachin Bansal's exit from Flipkart leaves him with a lot of family time

The Flipkart-Walmart merger deal has struck gold for one of the owners of e-commerce portal, Sachin Bansal. Even though his exit from the team of Flipkart team came as a shocker to everyone, he managed to make the best out of this deal. The co-founder didn’t only make billions out of this deal, he also managed to strike a work-life balance that many strive hard to achieve.

His wife, Priya, in a recent interview with ET Panache stated that Bansal now has a lot of time in hand and is catching up on all the family time he lost on, while he was serving for the company. She quipped, “He is spending enough time with family. We go for walks in the park. Our parents are happy to visit us now as he gets to spend quality time with them, something amiss before.”

He is a big gamer and so is his son, reveal Priya. She says “Sachin and our eight-year-old son literally spend the entire weekend gaming. Sometimes, I have to turn Hitler and say ‘Enough’”. Now that must be fun.

After his exit, Sachin took to Facebook to share, “Sadly my work here is done and after 10 years, it’s time to hand over the baton and move on from Flipkart.”