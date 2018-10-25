Savji Dholakia is the boss every employee dreams to work for!

A boss and an employee share a love-hate relationship no matter what job you do around the world. However, we have one businessman we are sure is loved by all his employees - the Surat-based billionaire diamond merchant Savji Dholakia. Mr Dholakia is widely known for handing out lavish gifts to his employees on Diwali and this year, too, kept this tradition.

On Thursday, the Surat-based businessman distributed 600 cars to the staff of his company, Hare Krishna Exports. In a one of its kind event. attended by the honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, the keys were handed over to the employees at the Skill India Incentive Ceremony' in Delhi. The PM himself handed over the keys of the brand new cars to four employees, including a physically challenged female employee.

The businessman took to Facebook and shared the details of the event where he was seen posing with the PM.

The post stated that out of the 5,500 employees who work for the company, 4,000 have already received their gifts. Earlier in 2016, the diamond merchant gifted 400 flats and 1,260 cars as Diwali bonus to his employees and in 2015, 491 cars and 200 flats were gifted. However, such lavish gifts were skipped last year in 2017.