Steve Jobs' office still holds on to his memory

Apple has had an illustrious history, no less fascinating than the stuff they create. The wired recently crafted an oral history of the pathbreaking global tech company, therefore stirring the nostalgia. The top figures of Apple including present CEO Tim Cook recalled the time their office moved from their earlier campus Infinity Loop to a new one called the Spaceship Campus. There's only one thing that didn't change. The office of late Steve Jobs.

That space must have witnessed most of Steve's visions and aspirations. Cook shared, "it didn’t feel right to change that office at all.”

"As a matter of fact, there’s still drawings on the whiteboard that his daughter did. Last summer she came by, and I showed her the stuff that she had drawn." he said.

"You can still feel him in there, because I saw him in there so much," Cook added.

After Steve passed away in 2011, the office was locked up. Cook decided not to move in there. Any of Steve's personal belongings were handed over to his wife Lauren.

Maybe that's the thing about great leaders? They leave but the legacy lives on...