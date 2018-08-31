Steve Jobs' widow says his daughter’s memoir far away from 'the husband and father we knew'

Steve Jobs' daughter Lisa Brennan-Jobs' recently published a memoir wherein she made some startling revelations. Referred to him as cold and mean. She recalls her father making derogatory remarks like 'you smell like a toilet' to being forced to watch a make out session of her parents ( Steve and stepmother Laurene Powell Jobs). Post this, Laurene Powell Jobs has come to her late husband's defence.

In a statement given to Business Insider, Powell says, "Lisa is part of our family, so it was with sadness that we read her book, which differs dramatically from our memories of those times. The portrayal of Steve is not the husband and father we knew."

Adding, "Steve loved Lisa, and he regretted that he was not the father he should have been during her early childhood. It was a great comfort to Steve to have Lisa home with all of us during the last days of his life, and we are all grateful for the years we spent together as a family."

Lisa, in her memoir, has mentioned how lonely she felt and how all that she wanted was that her parents wished her goodnight.

While Powell is all defensive of Jobs, his first wife and Lisa's mother, Chrisann Brennan feels that her daughter managed to depict her feelings quite well. "It was very, very hard. But she got it right," reads her quote in Business Insider.

Steve Jobs suffered a respiratory arrest in 2011 and passed away at the age of 56.