Sudha Murthy: Video of Infosys First Lady is going viral for all the right reasons

Business Sudha Murthy: From Infosys to Kerala- Assist Prajakta Ajgaonkar August 23 2018, 10.18 am August 23 2018, 10.18 am

Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy has lent a helping hand to the flood-affected people of Kerala and Kodagu. She has been personally supervising the relief material by packing it in bags embossed with Infosys.

The video of Ms Murthy passing on the relief material by opening a carton has gone viral on the web, bringing to the fore her humanitarian side. BJP leader and Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has shared the video on his Twitter page, tagging her as Amma for her noble deed.

Sudha Murthy is one of the richest women in the country with net worth of over Rs 2000 crore. She has been a huge supporter of public hygiene, rural education and poverty alleviation. This particular video has been highly watched and appreciated by netizens. However, we all know the coin has two sides. There was another video that went viral a couple of days back, unfortunately not for the right reasons. The video had HD Revanna, brother of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Minister for Public Works was seen throwing biscuits at flood survivors in Hassan district.

Shame on you Mr @hd_kumaraswamy the way you conducted aerial survey and your brother come minister Mr #HDRevanna throwing biscuits to people.#KodaguFloodRelief #coorgfloods #KodaguFloods pic.twitter.com/RfbFWRzFvQ — Siddu Pundikal (@SidduPOfficial) August 20, 2018

Speaking of the flood situation, the state of Kerala has suffered a huge devastation as around 350 people lost their lives and over a lakh people got displaced. The rains and landslides in Kodagu district of Karnataka claimed 12 lives. Several institutions and organisations have pitched in to offer help and politicians, celebrities too have donated huge amount of money for the flood relief.