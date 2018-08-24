Sudha Murthy: Video of Infosys First Lady is going viral for all the right reasons

image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
businessFloodsInfosysKeralaKodagunewsSudha Murthy
nextElon Musk signs out of Instagram and here's the reason
ALSO READ

Difficult phase foreseen for Vijay Mallya after the extradition order, predicts Ganesha

Best CEOs of 2018 in America: Two Indians make it to the top 3

Lalit Modi back on social media posting selfies a day after wife’s death