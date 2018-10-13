Tata Suresh Rangrajan: Mumbai executive sent on leave over MeToo

As the MeToo wave hit India, several Bollywood personalities and media executives were exposed. Now it seems that even the corporate world is not exempt from the dark truth of sexual offense. As per a report on Livemint, Tata Motors has sent its chief of corporate communications on leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior with some female employees.

On Suresh Rangarajan, head of corp comm, Tata Motors.



I'm just so sad that young women still go through this every day. pic.twitter.com/rlTIt9VlP5 — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 11, 2018

In a post on Twitter, Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover said that the company asked Suresh Rangarajan to go on leave “in order to allow for an objective enquiry to be completed as swiftly as possible”.

Allegations are being investigated and an appropriate action will be taken immediately as soon as the enquiry is complete - Tata Motors’ HR pic.twitter.com/Y7qRi1lT3q — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 11, 2018

The development occurred after a journalist shared screenshots on Twitter that accused Rangarajan. Several personalities were exposed via the MeToo movement. Most of the revelations happened through social media, especially on twitter. The screenshots, shared by journalist Sandhya Menon, suggests a few instances where women had to bear the brunt of unacceptable behavior from Rangarajan.

It doesn't end here. I heard recently that someone he worked with alleged he had sexually harassed her and word reached one of his clients - a reputed Indian company. They pulled back their business after verifying the story. — Shephali Bhatt (@ShephaliBhatt) October 13, 2018

The release by Tata Motors said that they are always “striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone.” An internal panel has been set up by the company as per law, to investigate the allegations. The company added that any behavior against Tata’s code of conduct will be met with appropriate action when the enquiry is concluded.