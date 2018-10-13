Tata Suresh Rangrajan: Mumbai executive sent on leave over MeToo

As the MeToo wave hit India, several Bollywood personalities and media executives were exposed. Now it seems that even the corporate world is not exempt from the dark truth of sexual offense. As per a report on Livemint, Tata Motors has sent its chief of corporate communications on leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior with some female employees.
In a post on Twitter, Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover said that the company asked Suresh Rangarajan to go on leave “in order to allow for an objective enquiry to be completed as swiftly as possible”.
The development occurred after a journalist shared screenshots on Twitter that accused Rangarajan. Several personalities were exposed via the MeToo movement. Most of the revelations happened through social media, especially on twitter. The screenshots, shared by journalist Sandhya Menon, suggests a few instances where women had to bear the brunt of unacceptable behavior from Rangarajan.
The release by Tata Motors said that they are always “striven to ensure a respectful and safe workplace for everyone.” An internal panel has been set up by the company as per law, to investigate the allegations. The company added that any behavior against Tata’s code of conduct will be met with appropriate action when the enquiry is concluded.