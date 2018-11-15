image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Teslaquila: Mexico’s tequila council put the break on Elon Musk

Business

Teslaquila: Mexico’s tequila council put the break on Elon Musk

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   November 15 2018, 12.25 am
back
Business TwittercopyrightElon MuskmexicoTequilaTeslaquila
nextFlipkart CEO Binny Bansal resigns over allegations of 'serious personal misconduct'
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas jet off to Mexico for a vacay!

Donald Trump’s phone call to the Mexican president hits a wall

Malala Yousafzai terms Donald Trump's zero tolerance policy as cruel and inhumane