Teslaquila: Mexico’s tequila council put the break on Elon Musk

Telsa Inc's co-founder, Elon Musk, and Mexico’s tequila producers are on a collision course after the alcohol industry opposed the billionaire’s attempt to trademark an alcohol drink dubbed Teslaquila. Seems like the richest man's desire to name his upcoming brand cleverly will be in vain.

Teslaquila coming soon … https://t.co/AtoVGOtvVR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018

According to a Reuters report, “If it wants to make Teslaquila viable as a tequila it would have to associate itself with an authorized tequila producer, comply with certain standards and request authorization from Mexico’s Industrial Property Institute,” the council expressed. “Otherwise it would be making unauthorized use of the denomination of origin for tequila."

So the thing here is that one cannot go ahead and produce tequila, as it’s supposed to be churned just in Mexico. Its production and name are strictly controlled by the country’s Tequila Regulatory Council. Last month Telsa took the legal route and filed for a trademark on Tesquila, as tequila is a protected word and can’t be used without prior approval. For starters, the chief executive of Telsa, Musk is known for aspiring and highly advanced projects which ranges from some supreme auto-electrification, speedy transit tunnels to kick-ass rocket-building.