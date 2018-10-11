The Quint founder Raghav Bahl's Noida home raided by taxmen

Latest reports suggest that the Income Tax Department of India has raided leading media owner Raghav Bahl's home and office in Noida. Raghav Bahl is the founder of The Quint and former Network 18 promoter. Raghav was in Mumbai when the incident took place.

In a statement to Editor's Guild, he has shared, "I have a matter of great concern to share with the Guild. While I was in Mumbai this morning, dozens of IT officials descended on my residence and The Quint's office for a 'survey'."

Further adding, "We are a fully tax compliant entity, and will provide all access to all appropriate financial documents."

As per a report in News18, the raid was carried out with regards to some alleged tax evasion on undisclosed income. In his statement he has also mentioned that he has spoken to the officer on his premises named Mr Yadav, and has requested him, strongly, to not try and pick up or see any other mail/document which is likely to contain very serious/sensitive journalistic material. Otherwise, Bahl shall seek extremely strong recourse.

Reports suggest that IT officials also visited The News Minute office in Bengaluru for a 'survey'.

We await more updates on the same.