There’s a Mahindra tractor in PUBG, but Anand Mahindra had no idea!

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) is possibly one of the most played games of 2018 and just about everyone is talking about it. Yet, the social media savvy, and immensely updated, Anand Mahindra has no clue about it, much less about how his company’s tractor ended up on the game.
Recently, players noticed a tractor on the game with the Mahindra branding on it and deduced that it is a Mahindra 265 DI. While Indians were proud to see Mahindra’s offering on the popular online game, they weren’t sure about it. Curious players took to Reddit and Twitter to point it out to the Mahindra chairman who instantly noticed it.
In a tweet, Mahindra admitted that he doesn’t know what PUBG is, though he is proud that his tractor featured on it. He is curious to know what happens to his tractor though.
If you’ve not heard about PUBG, then you’ve probably been living under a rock. The popular multiplayer game allows players to chat, create teams, trade merchandise and take out (read: blow up) opposition players.
Meanwhile, netizens educated Mahindra on the game with witty comments. Some even ensure the chairman that his tractor falls to no harm, instead, a lot of people use it for cover while under fire.