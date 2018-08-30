There’s a Mahindra tractor in PUBG, but Anand Mahindra had no idea!

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground (PUBG) is possibly one of the most played games of 2018 and just about everyone is talking about it. Yet, the social media savvy, and immensely updated, Anand Mahindra has no clue about it, much less about how his company’s tractor ended up on the game.

Recently, players noticed a tractor on the game with the Mahindra branding on it and deduced that it is a Mahindra 265 DI. While Indians were proud to see Mahindra’s offering on the popular online game, they weren’t sure about it. Curious players took to Reddit and Twitter to point it out to the Mahindra chairman who instantly noticed it.

Ok, I admit I’m embarrassed. I try to keep abreast of the latest happenings in the world but what on earth is PUBG? And of course I’m pleased a Mahindra tractor figures in it. What happens to the tractor, by the way? https://t.co/AtRh3Woz62 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2018

In a tweet, Mahindra admitted that he doesn’t know what PUBG is, though he is proud that his tractor featured on it. He is curious to know what happens to his tractor though.

Its a game people keep playing while blaming govt. for joblessness. — Prem Doshi (@StocksResearch) August 29, 2018

Lol! It's a game that is causing nightmares in my home..a battle to hide the laptop before my son comes home from school — Sunita Purushottam (@SuniPuru) August 29, 2018

It's a game where the gamer uses guns and grenades in the game while their parents use sticks,chappals,belts and all other sorts of weapons on them in reality😂😂😂 — VIVEK (@_i_am_vivek) August 29, 2018

Don’t worry sir, your tractor is as steady as it gets it neither gets blown away nor gunned down. Live Young Live Free. — Rajveer Thakur (@RajveerThakur) August 29, 2018

@MahindraRise @MahindraAdvntr

Sir Ji..it's a well known online game played all over world.. everyone from students to millennials play & this game is creating a huge issues with parents & wives😀 — Anup Patil (@AnupPatil0110) August 29, 2018

If you’ve not heard about PUBG, then you’ve probably been living under a rock. The popular multiplayer game allows players to chat, create teams, trade merchandise and take out (read: blow up) opposition players.

Meanwhile, netizens educated Mahindra on the game with witty comments. Some even ensure the chairman that his tractor falls to no harm, instead, a lot of people use it for cover while under fire.