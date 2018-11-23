image
Saturday, November 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Vijay Mallya is all set to lose his golden toilet seat to this bank

Business

Vijay Mallya is all set to lose his golden toilet seat to this bank

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 23 2018, 11.05 pm
back
businessCBIedEnforcement DirectorateJames CrabtreeMonaco Grand PrixRegent’s ParkSwiss Bank UBSVijay Mallya
nextMark Zuckerberg and fam enjoy a pajama party this thanksgiving
ALSO READ

More trouble for Ronaldinho as authorities seize 3 luxury cars

King of good times Vijay Mallya in hot curry!

Vijay Mallya stands to lose out on his multi-million London house!