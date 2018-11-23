Vijay Mallya is all set to lose his golden toilet seat to this bank

It's been a while since the King of Good Times abandoned his throne to take refuge in the United Kingdom. It has now emerged that Vijay Mallya is now also very close to losing one of his most prized possessions to debt collectors. The man who is on the run post his 9100 crore scam in India, may lose his golden seat... his golden TOILET seat. It all started when Swiss Bank UBS moved court in London to recover the 20.4 million pounds that it had loaned to Mallya. The bank has sought repossession of his property at Cornwall Terrace, overlooking Regent's Park in central London.

Author James Crabtree, who's also associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School, has this story to tell when he visited Mallya at his mansion and was surprised by the seat of 'power'.

“I got about four hours with him at his mansion in London. When I visited, he was in a melancholic mood and very upset because it was the day before the Monaco Grand Prix. The poor man was sitting in his mansion on the edge of Regent’s Park and he was contemplating the fact that he wasn’t going to fly out to Monaco, but instead had to go to his other mansion and watch it on television like everyone else," he said in a Mumbai event.

While Mallya had poured himself his third whisky, Crabtree excused himself and went to use the facilities. “Here I discovered this vision in shimmering gold. A gold toilet with a golden rim and gold on top. Sadly there was no golden toilet paper. But it did have monogrammed fluffy white towels.”

The 62-year-old businessman who is facing money-laundering charges in multi-crore fraud case in India, was arrested twice and bailed out in London in extradition and money-laundering cases filed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).