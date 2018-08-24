When Apple CEO Tim Cook delivered taaza khabar…

We all have our struggles before making it big in life and CEO of Apple is no different. One of the most powerful CEOs in the world and the leader of the world’s first $1 trillion company, Tim Cook, just like any one of us had a normal upbringing. Many would be surprised to know that Tim did many odd jobs in his teenager and one of them was selling newspapers.

While growing up, Cook worked part-time at the Alabama Pharmacy where his mother, Geraldine, was an employee. Simultaneously he also had one more job at a restaurant and also delivered newspapers in the morning, his first job. Juggling between three odd jobs, Cook managed his academics.

Well that’s some serious hard work and now we get it how he has managed to make Apple, one of the top companies globally.

Talking about Tim Cook’s journey in the tech world, in 1982 after graduating from Alabama's Auburn University with a degree in industrial engineering, Cook joined IBM in its PC division and went on to become director of North American division. Later he left IBM and joined Intelligent Electronics. In 1997 he became as a vice president of corporate materials at Compaq. He then joined Apple in 1998 and rest as they say is history.

So one thing is for sure, hard work always pays off and Tim Cook’s example is the best which youngsters can look upto.