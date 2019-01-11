Who is Lauren Sanchez, the adrenaline junkie who’s dating Jeff Bezos?

Besides being known as the richest man on earth, Jeff Bezos is now occupying much air-time and space on the internet for his split with his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Bezos. It turns out that the Amazon CEO and founder has allegedly taken a fancy to Lauren Sanchez, an Emmy award-winning news anchor, pilot and entrepreneur. As per Business Insider, Bezos is known for his love for books. But it looks like he's over books given that his new beau happens to be an adrenaline junkie.

There’s a lot to Lauren than just being someone who loves to jump out of aircraft. Soon after Jeff announced his separation, Lauren began trending, and there was news about her being his new girlfriend. People.com reported that the 49-year-old is also set to leave her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, executive chairman of William Morris Endeavor.

A fellow American, Sanchez began her career as a journalist as an intern for a Los Angeles based news station. At the time, she was also attending the University of Southern California, as per multiple reports. According to People, back in 2005, she was the host of So You Think You Can Dance for one season, before leaving it to have her second child. She worked as co-hosts for a couple of other shows before co-hosting for Good Day LA between 2011 and 2017.

Aside from her role as a host, she also did cameo roles as a news anchor in several films. As for the adrenaline junkie part, Lauren is a certified helicopter pilot. According to Hollywood Reporter, she specializes in aerial filming. "I had my job, I had a career, and then I found a calling… I loved entertainment and I loved filming, and so I got to combine all of it," she told THR about her decision to pursue the profession of flying.

In 2016, Sanchez founded the Black Ops Aviation. This is the first female-owned production company that specializes in aerial filming. Word has it that Sanchez puts in a lot of focus on film projects to use her skills as a pilot.

Before Bezos, Lauren was tight with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, with whom she has a son, Nikko. As for Whitesell, she got married to him in 2005 and the couple have two children named Evan (2006) and Ella (2008).

When news broke that Bezos and MacKenzie are planning a divorce, the whole world wondered what the costs of this separation would be. While there’s no word on what each partner will have, many believe that what the couple made after their marriage should be split equally. That’d mean MacKenzie taking home a cool $69 billion (that's half of Jeff's $137 billion fortune), making her the richest woman on earth. However, that’s just speculation. As for Sanchez, she commands a net worth of $30 million, as per Cheatsheet.com. There’s no saying what she’ll get once her divorce is finalised.

In a joint statement, Jeff and MacKenzie recently said: "We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again."

(Cover image has been sourced from Instagram)