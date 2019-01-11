image
Friday, January 11th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Who is Lauren Sanchez, the adrenaline junkie who’s dating Jeff Bezos?

Business

Who is Lauren Sanchez, the adrenaline junkie who’s dating Jeff Bezos?

Debanu DasDebanu Das   January 11 2019, 12.28 pm
back
adrenaline junkieamazonBlack Ops AviationbusinessEntertainmenthollywoodJeff BezosLauren SanchesMacKenzie BezosmarriagePatrick Whitesellpilot
nextDoes Jeff Bezos' divorce have to do with an affair?
ALSO READ

Vijay Mallya becomes first person ever to be termed a 'fugitive economic offender'

Year Ender 2018: Top businessmen who made headlines

Elon Musk receives a unique gift idea from rival car company's CEO, will he consider?