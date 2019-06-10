Rushabh Dhruv June 10 2019, 12.21 pm June 10 2019, 12.21 pm

Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is on the run from the Indian authorities post his Rs 9,000 crore scam, is back in the news. It was on Sunday night when Mallya was spotted enjoying a game of cricket at the Oval Stadium in the United Kingdom. Mallya was accompanied by his wife and son to witness India's second World Cup 2019 battle against Australia. After the match ended, the former Kingfisher boss was given a not-so-warm reception with many chanting 'chor hai, while there were a few who even asked him to go back to India. Further, When Mallya was quizzed about his reaction to the chants, he told the reporters, "I am making sure my mother doesn't get hurt."

Have a look at the 'chor hai' chanting video below:

#WATCH London, England: Vijay Mallya says, "I am making sure my mother doesn't get hurt", as crowd shouts "Chor hai" while he leaves from the Oval after the match between India and Australia. pic.twitter.com/ft1nTm5m0i — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019

Mallya earlier was caught on camera going inside the stadium, while his son Sidharth managed to go unnoticed. Sidharth later took to social media and shared a picture of himself alongside his daddy posing at the stands with the stadium in the backdrop.

View this post on Instagram 🇮🇳 V 🇦🇺 #cwc19 A post shared by Sid (@sidmallya) on Jun 9, 2019 at 3:33am PDT