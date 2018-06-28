Young minds from India who have scaled great heights!

They say Padhega India Tabhi Toh Badhega India, but for some of these budding entrepreneurs, dreaming BIG was more important than studying and getting a degree. While, you may quickly say that we all dream big, well, in my honest opinion, ask yourself as to where do you see yourself ten years down the line. If you have a definite answer and a goal in mind, chances are that you on the right track, but many of us surely don’t know what’s going to be our next course of action.

These young minds know it already! They are entrepreneurs even before they touch 30. Their quest to think differently coupled with innate confidence has made these budding entrepreneurs a force to reckon with. And maybe we can all take a leaf out of their book.

Shravan Kumar and Sanjay Kumaran

At the tender age of 14, kids are still on the ground playing with their friends and prepping up for tenth exams. But, Chennai boys Shravan and Sanjay, who were aged 14 and 12 respectively, had different plans. These young guys launched their first mobile app when they were in their sixth and eighth grades. Over time, they developed 11 applications with more than 70,000 downloads. They are the founders of Go Dimensions today. Without a doubt, they can be called the youngest entrepreneurs of our country.

Arjun Rai

At an age where kids are playing video games, Arjun Rai organised a garage sale and had his first earning. That itself is an example of his different perspective to life. While graduating from New York Institute of Technology, he had started two successful startups named The BizDen and FuelBrite.com. Seeking inspiration from shows like Thebig ideas with Donny Deutsch and The Oprah Show, he started thinking of ideas that can change the landscape of advertising and marketing. Today, he is the CEO of Odysseys Ads that provides solutions for marketers of 21st century.

Kavita Shukla

At merely 13 years of age, Kavita created a lab safety device for bottles that contained hazardous materials. She patented the device calling it the Smart Lid. Post that, she developed a keen ineterst in the uses of an Indian herb called Fenugreek and started her experiments with it. Through her research, she discovered that fenugreek not only helped in removing toxic substances, but also helped in inhibiting bacterial and fungal growth. Applying this theory to food preservation, she developed a packaging paper using fenugreek that could help the food last four to six weeks longer. And in 2002, she obtained a patent for the fenugreek-treated paper. In 2010, she finally founded Fenugreen to market her FreshPaper invention to farmer's markets and street fairs in Cambridge, Mass. The Harvard University graduate has received a number of national and international awards for her invention.

King Siddharth

In tenth standard, Siddharth started an online magazine called Friendz and slowly developed a rooted interest for filmmaking and started shooting short videos with his friends. King Siddharth got featured in the World’s 25 Young Entrepreneurs list in 2010. He dropped out of college after accumulating ample knowledge of designing and creating websites. After being a part of various startups, the talented lad wrote two books called the Law of Attraction and the Bhagvad Gita. Today, he is also a public speaker.

Farhad Acidwalla

At the age of 13, Farhad decided to build an online community devoted to aviation and aero-modeling and a few months into it, he sold it for $1200 to a fan. Four years later, he started Rockstah Media with $400 from the sale of his online community. Today, Rockstah Media is an award-winning agency and has a huge clientele. He has been featured on the list of Most Promising Young Indian Entrepreneurs list, featured on VOGUE India, been the guest lecturer at entrepreneurial summits and also been a speaker at TedX.