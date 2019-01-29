The Warrior Within

There were no roadblocks. I got many good offers. But I was a little confused about what I should be doing after Pavitra Rishta. I never had to struggle to find roles in cinema. After the serial, I chose to take a break for myself. I was keen right from the start to pick up a role that is performance-oriented. As an actor, you should feel good about a specific character that you are playing.

When I got a chance to play Jhalkari Bai, I was very convinced about this role. She was a real person and the character has been kept very real. I didn’t think twice before saying yes as I just grabbed this opportunity to do it. Jhalkari Bai is an unsung hero but she was a very important person to Rani Laxmibai. While choosing to play this role, I also wanted to know what kind of a person she was; what was she like? What did she mean to Rani Laxmibai?

As a debutante, I would never get an opportunity to play a person like Jhalkari, who made such a huge contribution to her country. Our film has focused on such unsung heroes who have sacrificed their lives for India but no one knows about them. I felt it is a huge responsibility too, to portray the sacrifice, commitment and fierce loyalty that Jhalkari Bai had for Rani Laxmibai and her country.