BHUMI PEDNEKAR ON A 'ROLE'

Do you feel that the Hindi film industry thrives on how a female actor looks and plays up insecurities with one’s physical appearance?

It definitely does. It's definitely an industry where vanity is given a lot of importance. That's why my peers and I, we try very hard to look good, stay fit and that’s something we can’t ignore. But personally, I find people have been rather kind. It stems from the kind of roles that I have done so far. For instance, for Shubh Mangal Savdhan, I played a character that of a young girl who is kind of lazy and comes from a family where she didn’t need to do much. So I had put on some weight for it. When the film was about to release, I had lost weight again. I wondered if I had taken this too far, given that it’s not exactly a character-driven role and is primarily a romantic comedy. But when it finally hit theatres, I saw myself and didn't worry anymore for the extra weight fit into the character. And the beauty of it is that not one person questioned it or criticised me. If a role needs me to get six packs, I will go ahead and do it. So far, I have not had people pick on me for my weight gain or the way I look. We also live in times of social media. People see you on film and then see you when your life you are living. A constant visual of the real person is there all the time, so that kind of helps.