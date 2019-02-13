It simply ain’t easy being Naezy

“It’s been hard. It’s been very tough, but, at the same time, people have started to recognise me, so that’s good. Kyunki who toh hota hi hai, zindagi main unch-neech, upar-neeche, girte padte phirse utke chalte, that’s what we’re used to now."

I see most millennials complain hilariously when the barista misspells their name on their coffee cups. They'll upload it on Instagram with the hashtag #LifeAintEasy, drink it and go about their day. However, when I'm sat with Naezy, the stereotype of today's millennial is negated.

Naezy's first foray into stardom was akin to Dhinchak Pooja's: a sloppily shot and edited video uploaded on YouTube. However, the difference here was the content. Naezy’s rhymes highlighted social issues like sanitation in the slums, overcrowding (to name a few) and government’s negligence of such serious social causes. His first-hand experiences of these situations were showcased through his words. His vast vocabulary consisting of ‘Bombaiya Hindi’ and Urdu were put to a rhythm and this catapulted his sloppily edited videos to the front of gully – rapping. Naezy's brazen rhymes were assertive but lacked the cocksure most boys from Bombay Sattar display. His life is a boat in stormy seas that is currently anchored on the shores of Bollywood.