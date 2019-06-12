SHAHID KAPOOR: REDDY, STEADY, GO

As Kabir Singh is a remake of Arjun Reddy, by the same filmmaker – Sandeep Vanga, does Shahid Kapoor think that the director has retained the same style of filmmaking or has he adapted to Bollywood?

“A bit of both, I feel. The thing is, and I’ve discovered this only now since this is my first remake, with remakes, new filmmakers take over and bring a different type of energy and a different type of vision, a different interpretation of the same thing. But here’s the same filmmaker, making it again, and I very instinctively and strongly felt that there’s nobody else who can make a film like Kabir Singh. It was a very personal film. Certain things in the film, you just cannot imagine. It has to have happened to you for you to understand it. The biggest challenge for us was to retain the core and the heart and the soul of the film without making it look like it is a copy. We needed to rediscover it, and rediscover everything that worked for the original without trying to be like the original. Whatever we needed to do, to bring the film from the state that it was based in and the language that it was in, the culture and the backdrop of those people to Mumbai and Delhi, whatever natural changes we needed, we did. Obviously, performances will be different as different actors bring different energies to the film, there will be a difference in the performances. This one is slightly shorter than the original.”