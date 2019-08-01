Sonakshi Sinha: Much more than Dabangg’s Rajjo

With Dabangg in 2010, did you see yourself achieving such success?

When I started working on Dabangg, I didn’t even know if I would continue being an actress. I never wanted to act. You all know that I was studying fashion. I was not ‘asked’ if I was doing the film (Dabangg), I was ‘told’ that I was doing this film! It was our family friend Salman Khan who wanted me to become an actress and told me that I have to take this project up. Once on the sets, I enjoyed the entire process of the hair, makeup, costume. I loved the atmosphere on the sets. Since then, there has been no looking back. In my repertoire of movies, I am proud of projects like Lootera, R… Rajkumar and Akira, my first title role. When it comes to Dabangg, it has a special place. I am what I am today because of Dabangg. I am thankful and grateful for that. Life is coming to a full circle. After 9 years we are on (currently shooting for) Dabangg 3. It's going to be my 25th release, my silver jubilee film!