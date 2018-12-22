A Sunny Christmas

"Bollywood people live in their own bubble or maybe I live in my own world"

It isn’t just the sweets that are giving Sunny a hard time in India. It may be close to 7 years for Leone in the country but we aren’t quite sure if she has been able to shake off the title of a porn-star from her various monikers. When Sunny walked onto the sets of the Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt anchored Bigg Boss Season five-five, five-five, five-five, Google reported a substantial increase in the search for Sunny Leone. India’s obsession with her has only grown in the past years. In 2018 she was, yet again, the most searched Indian celebrity on the internet.

While her popularity refuses to scale down, Sunny is a soft target for people looking to use her for their own vested interests. Self-promotion being the top agenda for most. Case in point being the Bangalore protests recently held by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene (KRVYS) who were protesting for two reasons — first, her performance would spoil the culture of Bengaluru and second, because she was playing a lead role in the multi-lingual movie Veera Mahadevi.