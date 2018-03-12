Dev Patel and Radhika Apte shoot in Jaipur for The Wedding Guest

Radhika Apte is riding high on the success of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan, but that has not made the actress stop and bask in the success. Instead, she has already moved on to her next film and this time it is Hollywood calling for the actress. The star has quietly started shoot for The Wedding Guest in Jaipur and has been cast opposite Academy nominated Dev Patel.

The duo were spotted on Friday in the main bazaar in Samode which is roughly 40 kilometres from Jaipur. The film is being directed by British filmmaker Michael Winterbottom. A source close to the project told Mumbai Mirror, “They started shooting last weekend and are expected to be there for the next few days. Dev arrived in India two weeks ahead to the schedule to meet the film’s team, get familiar with the locations and prep for his part. Both actors are bound by a tight contract that doesn’t allow them to speak about the film and details pertaining to the project are strictly under wraps till an official announcement is made.”

The film crew will shoot in several locations across Rajasthan for a few weeks. So far, Apte is the only Indian name to have surfaced from the cast details which remain under wraps.Patel who won hearts with his debut film Slumdog Millionaire has an interesting line up of films this year as he is speculated to be playing David Copperfield in a contemporary adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic.