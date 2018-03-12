10 Holi songs to add to your playlist this year

Holi is around the corner and revelers are already gearing up for the festival of colours by testing out their squirt guns in advance. While you may be making all amends to get the mood right, do not forget to put in the right tracks on the stereo as you spray colours on each other.

Bollywood over the years has been churning out Holi songs year after year making them absolute party hits. Here is a rundown of the top 10 Holi songs that will give you the extra boost to chase around your friends.

1. Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

One of the new-gen Holi songs, the rhythmic backdrop of the song sure makes you want to pick up a ‘pichkari’.

2. Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

A relatively new entrant in the Holi party song playlist, this one combines dhol and rap so that you get the best of both worlds.

3. Soni soni (Mohabbatein)

Unlike other tracks, this song is a slower Holi track version. It is best played after your guests have spent their energy.

4. Holi Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)

An absolute staple when it comes to Holi playlists, Amitabh Bachchan’s god-like voice adds to the fun of this track.

5. Rang Barse (Silsila)

Another Holi staple featuring Bachchan again, this is possibly the first old era Bollywood Holi song that all youngsters connect with.

6. Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi (Waqt)

This song gives you a break from traditional Holi songs with its English lyrics and Akshay Kumar’s swag on display.

7. Aaj Na Chhodenge (Kati Patang)

A Holi classic, this one features Rajesh Khanna and his immortal free style dancing which gets everyone hung over them.

8. Ang Se Ang Lagana (Darr)

A rather colourful song from the horror flick, this features on Holi playlists time after time.

9. Go Pagal (Jolly LLB 2)

The latest entrant on the Holi party playlist, the electronic background to this song is sure to spike any party.

10. Holi Ke Din ( Sholay)

No Holi playlist is ever complete without this one with Amitabh Bachchan flaunting his charm in this colourful song.

This Holi, get these songs on your playlist and have a safe Holi.