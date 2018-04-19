102 Not Out's Badumbaa wants to stop you from becoming Chinta-mani

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor stirred up much interest among fans with their quirky father-son story in 102 Not Out. The trailer got fans hung up on their quirky chemistry on screen. The latest song from the film, Badumbaa which features voices of Kapoor and Bachchan, adds to the flavour of the film.

The song takes place on a street which has everything nice from women in flashy costumes to footballs to a happy tune blowing saxophone. On this happy street is present a rather worried and irritated looking Kapoor. His 102-year-old father, played by Bachchan tries his best to make his 75-year-old son smile through the song.

The song talks of tension and frustration with a twist of millennial lingo but the long duration of five minutes for the song raises questions over whether such songs really need a place in today’s films. Through the song, the same concept of letting go of worries is repeated. The visuals offer little besides a potbellied, white haired Bachchan dancing around the street. However, the repetition of worry less, live more seems to work for Kapoor who smiles towards the end of the song.

It was earlier reported that director Umesh Shukla had built an entire set for the song, "We wanted to create a lively set for 'Badumbaaa'. This song reflects the spirit of the film and their characters. So, we wanted to aim at creating a youthful and a vibrant atmosphere for this vivacious song.”

This is the first time Rishi Kapoor, who plays Bachchan’s son, has lent his voice in a feature film. An interesting fact about the song is that it has been sung by Amitabh too. While Amitabh has sung a number of tracks, Rishi Kapoor will be heard singing for the first time. The movie will hit theatres on May 4.