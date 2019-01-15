10YearChallenge: Celebrities take over the internet with their transformations

2019 has just commenced and the internet has already been taken over by some of the most bizarre news and challenges. It was only recently when a simple-looking ‘Egg’ overtook Kylie Jenner as the most liked Instagram picture. Now, a hashtag named #10YearChallenge has made its way to the trending list with many people putting up before and after pictures. As the name suggests, the throwback pictures are from the year 2009 in comparison to their latest snap from 2019. While netizens made this challenge viral, our celebs were quick to join the bandwagon.
Stars from across the entertainment industry took to their social media and share some of their most drastic transformations. Nicki Minaj, Ellen DeGeneres, Vishal Dadlani, Cardi B, Shruti Haasan, Diana Penty, Reese Witherspoon, Padma Lakshmi, Samuel Jackson and many others were a part of this trend. While some of them refused to age, many appeared to glow. Celebs also took an opportunity to utilise this challenge and motivate their followers. All thanks to their inspiring evolution. For instance, a stunning Padma Lakshmi shared her whistle-worthy transformation, giving all the credit to ‘coconut water.’ Guys, please take note!
😩😩Ten year challenge 😩I was still in Highschool .
#10yearchallenge. I never realized how differently I hold my hand now.
🤪😅
#10YearChallenge. Some things don't change...like the B/W filter 😬 #IndulgingInTheGram
ten years💕I always miss my bangs but I deffo don’t miss the ugly in between stage of growing them out ! 2009-2019 #10yearchallenge
Yo, #10YearChallenge ! Thanks for giving me a legit excuse to go back and look at how sickeningly fat I was, and how much difference losing some weight has made. All thanks to my friend and trainer @sujeetkargutkar !
Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge
1969 vs 2019!! The attitude is prolly the same.#lifewasgoodthenandstillis
Me after a sip of coconut water 🥥💧1999/2019.... not quite the #10yearchallenge. More like the #20yearchallenge!
Well, how is the #10YearOld challenge complete without wits? Rapper Snoop Dogg made it a point to express his humour. We also had JR Smith taking a dig at those who have paid for their physical enhancements. LOL! Pharrell Williams simply owned the challenge because, look at him, nothing has changed.
🤣🤷🏾♂️
🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️👀
Fuck my haters
