10YearChallenge: Celebrities take over the internet with their transformations

2019 has just commenced and the internet has already been taken over by some of the most bizarre news and challenges. It was only recently when a simple-looking ‘Egg’ overtook Kylie Jenner as the most liked Instagram picture. Now, a hashtag named #10YearChallenge has made its way to the trending list with many people putting up before and after pictures. As the name suggests, the throwback pictures are from the year 2009 in comparison to their latest snap from 2019. While netizens made this challenge viral, our celebs were quick to join the bandwagon.

Stars from across the entertainment industry took to their social media and share some of their most drastic transformations. Nicki Minaj, Ellen DeGeneres, Vishal Dadlani, Cardi B, Shruti Haasan, Diana Penty, Reese Witherspoon, Padma Lakshmi, Samuel Jackson and many others were a part of this trend. While some of them refused to age, many appeared to glow. Celebs also took an opportunity to utilise this challenge and motivate their followers. All thanks to their inspiring evolution. For instance, a stunning Padma Lakshmi shared her whistle-worthy transformation, giving all the credit to ‘coconut water.’ Guys, please take note!

View this post on Instagram #10yearchallenge. I never realized how differently I hold my hand now. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Jan 14, 2019 at 1:53pm PST

View this post on Instagram 🤪😅 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Jan 14, 2019 at 8:11am PST

View this post on Instagram Time sure does fly when you are having fun!! #10YearChallenge A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 14, 2019 at 7:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram 1969 vs 2019!! The attitude is prolly the same.#lifewasgoodthenandstillis A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Jan 13, 2019 at 8:47am PST

Well, how is the #10YearOld challenge complete without wits? Rapper Snoop Dogg made it a point to express his humour. We also had JR Smith taking a dig at those who have paid for their physical enhancements. LOL! Pharrell Williams simply owned the challenge because, look at him, nothing has changed.

View this post on Instagram 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️ A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jan 13, 2019 at 12:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️👀 A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Jan 13, 2019 at 2:33pm PST