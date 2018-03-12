Irrfan Khans Hindi Medium gets the China box office ticket

Bollywood scores big at most box offices around the world. Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan vie for international box office records and they have rightfully done so with films like Secret Superstar, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But our neighbouring country China never seems to get enough of our Indians Khans for their market ensures big Bollywood films break records each time. This time however, an unlikely Khan will be joining the biggies at the Chinese box office. It is none other than Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium that is set to make its China debut.
After the successful outing in India and winning several awards, @irrfank starrer @HindiMediumfilm produced by #BhushanKumar’s #TSeries & #DineshVijan’s @maddockfilmsofficial will now release in China on 4th April 2018. directed by #SaketChaudhary #sabaqamarzaman #DeepakDobriyal Read More- The hugely successful Hindi Medium that was released by T-Series and Maddock Films last year, has been given the distinction of a China release on 4th April, 2018. In the past, selective films have enjoyed a successful entry into the Chinese market. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan kumar Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the Irrfan Khan & Sabah Qamar starrer received immense appreciation from audiences and critics, followed by several awards, allowing Hindi Medium to organically make its way to be exhibited in China. The Chinese authorities who choose their bouquet of films every year have been so impressed with the content of Hindi Medium that rather than the main poster, they opted for the teaser poster that had been designed by celebrated publicity designer, Rahul Nanda. Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “there’s a unique twist in this tale. Hindi Medium is content driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognised talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth.” The poster clearly reflects the disparities in society and as the film Hindi Medium does, the image holds a mirror up to our society where the ability to speak fluent English is ignorantly considered a yardstick to measure sophistication and elitism. Producer Dinesh Vijan signs off, “This is exactly what made Hindi Medium so significant. The idea that we give importance to material wealth and our social image over the value of humanness and love baffles me, but sadly it’s what drives most of society and portraying this in a light yet the meaningful form is what resonates with audiences universally.” Here’s hoping Hindi Medium enjoys the same love and adulation across our border.
The announcement was made by its producer T-series films on social media. The house even released a Chinese poster of the film. After having received laudable response at the Indian box office, the movie will set foot on the other side of the border on April 14.
The movie based on a middle class family’s journey to get their daughter admitted to an elite English medium school, touched several with its relatable script. The movie highlighted the mad struggle parents go through to get their children enrolled. The makers are currently in talks for a sequel of the film after its great success. Irrfan Khan is said it have agreed to play the lead once again while his co-star Pakistani actress Saba Qamar may not make a comeback.Khan currently, is suffering from an unknown rare disease which has made him halt all his projects. His next release Black Mail will hit screens on April 6. Post that he was expected to work for Vishal Bharadwaj’s untitled project Deepika Padukone but it is not yet known how long he will be on sick leave.