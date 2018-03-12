Irrfan Khans Hindi Medium gets the China box office ticket

Bollywood scores big at most box offices around the world. Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan vie for international box office records and they have rightfully done so with films like Secret Superstar, Dangal and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But our neighbouring country China never seems to get enough of our Indians Khans for their market ensures big Bollywood films break records each time. This time however, an unlikely Khan will be joining the biggies at the Chinese box office. It is none other than Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium that is set to make its China debut.

The announcement was made by its producer T-series films on social media. The house even released a Chinese poster of the film. After having received laudable response at the Indian box office, the movie will set foot on the other side of the border on April 14.

The movie based on a middle class family’s journey to get their daughter admitted to an elite English medium school, touched several with its relatable script. The movie highlighted the mad struggle parents go through to get their children enrolled. The makers are currently in talks for a sequel of the film after its great success. Irrfan Khan is said it have agreed to play the lead once again while his co-star Pakistani actress Saba Qamar may not make a comeback.

Khan currently, is suffering from an unknown rare disease which has made him halt all his projects. His next release Black Mail will hit screens on April 6. Post that he was expected to work for Vishal Bharadwaj’s untitled project Deepika Padukone but it is not yet known how long he will be on sick leave.