Is Varun Dhawan afraid of Taimur Ali's fame?

The nepotism debate has been riding high in Bollywood after it was brought to the lime light during an award show last year. The debate has not died down but it simmers every now and then when it comes to stars who are alleged to have risen to fame only due to the helping hand provided by brothers, fathers, sisters and others already established in the industry. For Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan, it was no different but the star has a point to make when it comes to Taimur’s rise to stardom at the age of two.

"It's 100% unfair, I agree. But it's not only the industry's fault. It is the media's fault as well. In our country, at the moment, even Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than actors. Not just media, people also share his photos on social media," the actor said on his birthday in an interview with Aaj Tak.

The actor through his statement wanted to highlight the fact that it is not always a producer’s fault for casting a known name which comes with family stardom. These bankable names makes it easy for producers to push the film and they should not be held guilty for it.

While Varun’s statement on the surface looks like he is afraid of Taimur’s rising fame and its imminent competition with established stars, the message may not have meant entirely that. Earlier, in a talk show, Taimur’s mother, Kareena Kapoor had told Akshay Kumar that the star should be afraid of Taimur and now it seems like other stars are scared of him as well.