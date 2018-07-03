18 years of Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ekta Kapoor and Smriti Irani get all emotional

Television Queen, Ekta Kapoor, who has been in the industry for more than two decades, has till date tried her best to introduce stories and tales from every genre for her loyal fans. Be it the small screen, big screen or the digital medium, she has spread her wings in each of the said department.

But her fans would remember the first stepping stone in her life that she placed in a bid to change the face of Indian television. Yes, we are talking about her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu, which aired its first episode on this day 18 years back.

As seen in the emotional post above, Ekta has poured her heart out. Smriti Irani, who played Tulsi Virani on the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu became a household name, thanks to Ekta. And so, without any doubt, we can connect to the heartfelt post above.

Also, Smriti Irani walked down the memory lane and took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the 18th snniversary of KSBKBT. See below:

The show has played an important role in shaping career of many actors like, Ronit Roy, Amar Upadhaya, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Hiten Tejwani, Apara Mehta to name a few.Congratulations to the entire team!